TSMC chair Mark Liu confirms retirement from June 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has announced that its chairman will not to seek the nomination for next term and will retire from the company after the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting next June.

Dr Mark Liu joined TSMC in 1993 and became chair in June 2018. Under his leadership, the company became Asia's most valuable listed company. Its annual revenue more than doubled to USD 72.1 billion in 2022, while its net profit hit around USD 30 billion.

Liu said: “It has been a privilege to serve as chairman after our legendary founder Dr. Morris Chang for such a world-renowned enterprise. I now would like to give my decades of semiconductor experience to other use, spend more time with my family, and start the next chapter of my life. I will continue to oversee the corporate governance with the Board diligently until the last day of this term. I am confident that TSMC will continue to perform outstandingly in the years to come.”

Liu will continue to oversee the board’s corporate governance until the last day of this term. Thereafter, current CEO C.C. Wei will take over as chair.