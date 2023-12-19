Kaynes to acquire US-based manufacturing firm Digicom

Kaynes hopes to boost its global business with the addition of its new subsidiary. Kaynes provides process engineering, conceptual design, and life-cycle support for customers in automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial, nuclear, railways, IT, and other segments. Products include PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics.

California-headquartered Digicom offers advanced manufacturing services that include planning, purchasing, expediting, and warehousing of components and materials. It reported a turnover of USD 7.78 million for the 2022 calendar year.