Kaynes to acquire US-based manufacturing firm Digicom
India's Kaynes Technology has received approval to buy 100% of Digicom for USD 2.5 million. The deal should complete by the end of 1Q 2024.
Kaynes hopes to boost its global business with the addition of its new subsidiary. Kaynes provides process engineering, conceptual design, and life-cycle support for customers in automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial, nuclear, railways, IT, and other segments. Products include PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics.
California-headquartered Digicom offers advanced manufacturing services that include planning, purchasing, expediting, and warehousing of components and materials. It reported a turnover of USD 7.78 million for the 2022 calendar year.