Arrow Electronics to distribute Infinidat's storage products

Israel-based Infinidat is a specialist in software-defined storage architecture, which delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability. It offers a portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary deployments.

Meanwhile Arrow acts as a global distribution partner for more than 210,000 technology manufacturers and service providers. Following this agreement, it will provide manufacturing and fulfillment services to Infinidat on a global basis.

"Arrow offers a wide range of technology solutions that improve customers’ product introductions and reduce time to market," said Salesh Rampersad, president of Arrow's intelligent solutions business. "This collaboration is a testament to Infinidat's commitment to providing reliable and innovative solutions to the industry and showcases Arrow's integration services and global supply chain capabilities."