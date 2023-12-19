Arrow Electronics to distribute Infinidat's storage products
Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement to become the primary manufacturing and fulfilment operations partner for storage provider Infinidat.
Israel-based Infinidat is a specialist in software-defined storage architecture, which delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability. It offers a portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary deployments.
Meanwhile Arrow acts as a global distribution partner for more than 210,000 technology manufacturers and service providers. Following this agreement, it will provide manufacturing and fulfillment services to Infinidat on a global basis.
"Arrow offers a wide range of technology solutions that improve customers’ product introductions and reduce time to market," said Salesh Rampersad, president of Arrow's intelligent solutions business. "This collaboration is a testament to Infinidat's commitment to providing reliable and innovative solutions to the industry and showcases Arrow's integration services and global supply chain capabilities."
“Our collaboration with Arrow spans across our business from manufacturing and fulfilment services to global commercial distribution, accelerating our capabilities to deliver compelling business and technical value to enterprise customers globally with leading cyber storage resilience, storage consolidation, autonomous automation, and a powerful ROI," said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat."