Eltek orders $4.5m of equipment to boost 1Q 2024 production

The company will invest USD 4.5 million in state-of-the-art machines, software, and a comprehensive service contract in order to expand its production capabilities for the first quarter of 2024. These purchase orders are in addition to the three production lines ordered in August 2023.

"The capital investments outlined in these purchase orders align with Eltek's strategic vision and commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding technological capabilities, and aligning with future product portfolios," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek. "By focusing on operational efficiency and staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we aim to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers."

Eltek specialises in the manufacture of complex and high-quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. It has customers in the defence, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the US, Europe and Asia.

