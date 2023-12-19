TDK invests in Indian battery tech firm

Battery specialist Exponent grew its reputation thanks to its proprietary energy stack – a combination of battery pack (e^pack), charging station (e^pump), and charging connector (e^plug). The product fully charges an EV battery in 15 minutes and offers a 3000-cycle lifetime warranty using regular LFP cells.

The company says that, in the last 9 months, more than 500 Exponent-powered EV models have covered more than three million kilometres and completed 60,000 rapid charging sessions.

Exponent's track record was good enough to convince TDK Ventures to make a move, and take a share of the business. The TDK subsidiary invests in startups in materials science, energy and power – areas which it believes are underrepresented in venture capital portfolios.

Arun Vinayak, CEO of Exponent Energy CEO, said: "Our mission to simplify the broken energy ecosystem and provide greater access to energy-transformative technologies struck a chord with TDK – making this a perfect partnership. We're excited to work closely together to transform the EV industry."