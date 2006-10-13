ODM model should save BenQ Mobile

BenQ Mobile, which has filed for insolvency protection, is currently in talk with customers and investors about a new business model which will help the company to survive and to continue its production in Germany.

Under the new suggested business model BenQ aims to develop and design mobile phones for "large and well known customers". Those customers will market the phones under their own brand name, according to BenQ Mobile Germany's insolvency administrator Martin Prager.



Focus on Research, Development, and Design will most likely lead to downsizing in staff within sales, marketing and administration, according to Mr. Prager. BenQ Mobile has 3000 employees in Germany.