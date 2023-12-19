Seoul Semiconductor: plants grow better under sun-like LED

The Korean firm contends that its natural spectrum lighting tech can promote stable growth and increase nutrients at least as well as daylight. In a lab experiment growing lettuce, it verified that SunLike LED lighting increased yield by 4% and promoted the production of antioxidants and important nutrients by more than 30% compared to regular white LED lighting.

Seoul Semiconductor mass produces LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, and IT products such as mobile phones and computer displays. It has been working on botanical LED tech for 10 years. It studies growth and nutrient changes in a variety of plants and nuts brought about by different light sources.

