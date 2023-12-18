Magnachip now mass producing field-effect transistors
South Korea's Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has started manufacturing its new 30V MXT LV metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors as it scales up its business in the automative sector.
The 30V MXT LV MOSFET product provides a stable power supply to electric power steering (EPS) systems by assisting a vehicle's directional control through an electric motor. It incorporates a rugged trench MOSFET structure in a thick gate oxide, which offers low resistance, improved switching characteristics and more power efficiency. The 30V MXT LV MOSFET is also smaller than similar products.
Now, Magnachip has started full-scale production of the product, and expects strong demand from EV makers.
"The compact and highly reliable MOSFET for EPSs showcases our differentiated technological capabilities," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will actively expand in the automotive sector with our innovative power solutions and stringent quality control procedures."