Magnachip now mass producing field-effect transistors

The 30V MXT LV MOSFET product provides a stable power supply to electric power steering (EPS) systems by assisting a vehicle's directional control through an electric motor. It incorporates a rugged trench MOSFET structure in a thick gate oxide, which offers low resistance, improved switching characteristics and more power efficiency. The 30V MXT LV MOSFET is also smaller than similar products.

Now, Magnachip has started full-scale production of the product, and expects strong demand from EV makers.