Intel: dozens of PC makers are using the 'meteor lake' chip

Intel confirmed at a launch event that dozens of PC makers have launched Core Ultra laptops at global retailers such as Best Buy in the US, China's JD.com and Australia's Harvey Norman.

The chip maker unveiled the Core Ultra family of mobile processors in September with the code name Meteor Lake. It believes the products will power "the first generation of the AI PC". This is thanks to their ability to accelerate AI operations across the central processing unit, graphics processing unit and neural processing unit architectures.

Intel Core Ultra is the first processor built on Intel 4 process technology and the first to use Foveros 3D advance packaging technology. At the launch event last week, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the chips will make AI services cheaper, faster and more private than using services based in cloud data centres.