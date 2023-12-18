Sivers Semiconductors granted 1.2 million EU grant
Sivers Semiconductors' business unit Sivers Wireless has been granted a 1.2 million EU Grant from Horizon Europe to design mmWave building blocks for next-generation 6G technology.
The grant will cover 90 percent of Sivers funding for the 6G project and run for 3.5 years, 50 percent of the funding will be paid out before year end by EU, a press release reads.
Sivers Wireless will be responsible for the below-100-GHz frontend design, and in addition, Sivers will also co-design a wideband off-chip antenna with the frontend as part of a larger consortium.
“While there is still sometime until 6G will come to fruition, it is a great opportunity to take a leadership role in the 6G race with a solidly funded project within a strong European ecosystem. Our current 5G and SATCOM mmWave products will also benefit from the advances made in this project. This is an excellent acknowledgement of Sivers Semiconductors considerable experience in the design and manufacturing of state-of-the-art mmWave RF-technology. It is extremely exciting to be a partner within this consortium aiming at making 6G widely available in the future, to enable an incredible array of 6G environmental and sustainable use cases that will improve people’s lives all over the world," says Anders Storm, CEO Sivers Semiconductors.