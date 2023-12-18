Sivers Semiconductors granted 1.2 million EU grant

The grant will cover 90 percent of Sivers funding for the 6G project and run for 3.5 years, 50 percent of the funding will be paid out before year end by EU, a press release reads.

Sivers Wireless will be responsible for the below-100-GHz frontend design, and in addition, Sivers will also co-design a wideband off-chip antenna with the frontend as part of a larger consortium.