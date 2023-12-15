Taiwan opens new vacuum heat treatment centre

The new facility will target applications in the optoelectronic, semiconductor, medical material, electric vehicle and telecommunication sectors.

Taiwan is already a leader in precision machinery manufacturing, with an output value exceeding NT$20 billion (USD 6.3 billion). In a statement, MIRDC said it expects heat treatment technology to play a crucial role in the future of the space, offering advantages such as effective control over distortion, energy-efficient processes, and intelligent equipment design.

Now, the MIRDC has teamed up with France's ECM Technologies to consolidate its position. ECM specialises in design, manufacture, commissioning and servicing of high-tech industrial furnaces across verticals including automotive, aerospace, nuclear and medical.

For its part, MIRDC has helped more than 50 domestic manufacturers, including Hota, Sha Yang Ye, Ming Shun and New Kailung Gear, to join the supply chains of major automakers, including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, JLR and Ford.