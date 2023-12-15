Sahasra to invest $42m in semiconductor packaging facility

Sahasra said it will spend Rs 350 crores (USD 42 million) on the project as part of its 'Made in India' initiative to bring more manufacturing back to its home country. It will build a new unit in Bhiwadi, where it already has a semiconductor plant.

Packaging is an important component of semiconductor manufacturing and design, which protects NAND flash memory from chemical contamination and damage from light or heat.

The launch represents further expansion for Sahasra, which was founded in 2001. The company is active across multiple electronics domains, including printed circuit boards. It currently operates two PCB fabrication facilities, and recently doubled its capacity to meet the increasing demand.