DANNIE.CC prepares for growth in 2024

During October 2023, DANNIE.CC opened its brand new PCBA production facility in Antalya, Turkey. The facility represents a significant milestone for DANNIE.CC and was built to meet the growing demand of PCBA solutions in the EMS market.

Moving into 2024 the company has additional expansion plans. In an update on the company’s LinkedIn page, DANNIE.CC says that it has earmarked EUR 3 million in investment for 2024 – and that the company is set for growth.

The electronics manufacturer is planning to expand its team in Vilnius, Lithuania to 40 employees, acquire new SMT and final assembly lines, and increase the production facility to 2000 square metres.