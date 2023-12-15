GPV officially opens its new electronics factory in Sri Lanka

“We are happy to celebrate the grand opening and inauguration of our factory in Sri Lanka. The factory is yet another strategic step in developing our operational footprint. The new factory is a state-of-the-art production facility, which meet our customers’ needs when producing complex electronics solutions, and so far, operations have been running smoothly,” says Bo Lybaek, CEO at GPV in a press release.

The original plant in Sri Lanka was established back in 1986, and in 2023 the 6,200 square metre factory was expanded with a new 11,400 square metre production building. With the expansion project completed, the EMS provider has almost tripled its size in the country.

GPVs plant in Sri Lanka has multiple competencies, such as SMT/THT Assemblies, Inductive Components, Cable Assemblies & Box-Build, Test-Engineering with Construction of Test Adapters, Fully Air-Conditioned Storerooms (humidity controlled) and a RoHS Compatible Infrastructure.

“We have been looking forward to the grand opening of our new production facilities, and we are proud to show our valued guests the new facilities. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the construction process as well as installing our equipment in the new factory,” says Chandana Dissanayake, Managing Director at GPV Electronics LK.

The new factory was first inaugurated with a soft opening procedure in July 2023 and has been operational since then.