Albany University to build $10bn semiconductor R&D centre

The news was confirmed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand along with executives from IBM and Micron. The government investment was made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act.

The new centre will create 700 jobs, and the politicians hope it will represent a further landmark in establishing New York State as 'the semiconductor capital' of the US. Earlier this year, California-based Menlo Microsystems announced plans to establish a USD 50 million chip factory outside Ithaca, New York State.