Albany University to build $10bn semiconductor R&D centre
The State University of New York at Albany has received USD 1 billion from the state and USD 9 billion from private investment to create a High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography facility.
The news was confirmed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand along with executives from IBM and Micron. The government investment was made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act.
The new centre will create 700 jobs, and the politicians hope it will represent a further landmark in establishing New York State as 'the semiconductor capital' of the US. Earlier this year, California-based Menlo Microsystems announced plans to establish a USD 50 million chip factory outside Ithaca, New York State.
"This is a race for dominance, tech dominance," said Hochul. "And if you want to know one thing about New Yorkers, we are competitive. We are that generation that is driving the change as required at this moment. Because the world will look to New York and say, 'This is the day they moved ahead. This is the day that we literally won the race.'"