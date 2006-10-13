iSLI hosts Event to Welcome New Students

Aware of the issues that many new students face when moving to an unfamiliar place for the

first time, the Institute for System Level Integration (iSLI) in Livingston was pleased to extend

a warm welcome to all new students embarking on the MSc and EngD programmes for the

forthcoming academic year by hosting an event supported by Epson Europe Electronics

GmbH, West Lothian Council, Scottish Development International and Fresh Talent.

During the event, students had the opportunity to meet fellow students and talk to Dr. DavidCrawford, Manager of Epson Europe Electronics GmbH. As an industry sponsor of EngDstudents, Dr. Crawford attended the event to express the benefits of sponsoring EngDstudents and endorse the positive value experienced by Epson from working closely with theiSLI.The new students also had the opportunity to meet iSLI graduates and discuss the Institutefrom a student's perspective. The event was also attended by representatives A'amir Taqviand Jim Henderson from West Lothian Council, David Hartley from Scottish DevelopmentInternational and Steven Szymoszowskyj from Fresh Talent.iSLI's MSc programme in system level integration, as well as being a standaloneinternationally recognised postgraduate degree, also acts as an academic precursor thecommercially focussed EngD research degree. The recent combined intake of iSLI studentshas increased by a healthy 13.5% since last year with 38% of students attending from the UK,7% from the wider EU and the remaining 55% from the rest of the world, predominantly Indiaand China.Tony Harker, CEO of iSLI comments, “We are delighted to welcome new students to iSLI.The Institute prides itself in providing students with the best of both academic and commerciallearning to produce highly skilled design engineers and researchers that meet the needs ofthe global semiconductor industry."The Institute for System Level Integration provides postgraduate education, professionaltraining and research in system level integration and system-on-chip technologies.Its aim is to support the development of electronics systems design worldwide and toencourage the exploration of new technologies through research.