Electronics Production | October 13, 2006
iSLI hosts Event to Welcome New Students
Aware of the issues that many new students face when moving to an unfamiliar place for the
first time, the Institute for System Level Integration (iSLI) in Livingston was pleased to extend
a warm welcome to all new students embarking on the MSc and EngD programmes for the
forthcoming academic year by hosting an event supported by Epson Europe Electronics
GmbH, West Lothian Council, Scottish Development International and Fresh Talent.
During the event, students had the opportunity to meet fellow students and talk to Dr. David
Crawford, Manager of Epson Europe Electronics GmbH. As an industry sponsor of EngD
students, Dr. Crawford attended the event to express the benefits of sponsoring EngD
students and endorse the positive value experienced by Epson from working closely with the
iSLI.
The new students also had the opportunity to meet iSLI graduates and discuss the Institute
from a student's perspective. The event was also attended by representatives A'amir Taqvi
and Jim Henderson from West Lothian Council, David Hartley from Scottish Development
International and Steven Szymoszowskyj from Fresh Talent.
iSLI's MSc programme in system level integration, as well as being a standalone
internationally recognised postgraduate degree, also acts as an academic precursor the
commercially focussed EngD research degree. The recent combined intake of iSLI students
has increased by a healthy 13.5% since last year with 38% of students attending from the UK,
7% from the wider EU and the remaining 55% from the rest of the world, predominantly India
and China.
Tony Harker, CEO of iSLI comments, “We are delighted to welcome new students to iSLI.
The Institute prides itself in providing students with the best of both academic and commercial
learning to produce highly skilled design engineers and researchers that meet the needs of
the global semiconductor industry."
The Institute for System Level Integration provides postgraduate education, professional
training and research in system level integration and system-on-chip technologies.
Its aim is to support the development of electronics systems design worldwide and to
encourage the exploration of new technologies through research.
