25 million microcontrollers shipped

Renesas Technology Europe has achieved the milestone of shipping 25 million H8/3062 and H8S/2134 microcontrollers to Enel, one of the world’s major electricity companies and the main operator in Italy.

In 2001, Enel launched a unique and challenging project in advanced automated meter management (AMM) systems that will be fully deployed to more than 30 million customers by the end of 2005. This is believed to be the largest ever shipment of microcontrollers for a single metering project anywhere in the world.



Renesas Technology was able to offer Enel a large range of flash devices, all with high performance CPU cores, together with a reliable flash process and the capability for high volume production. The H8/3062 and H8S/2134 microcontrollers were selected for their high reliability (zero failures in 25 million pieces shipped), scaleable architecture (protecting Enel’s software investment) and their high integration (enabling system costs to be optimised).



Renesas Technology continues to develop scaleable microcontroller families dedicated to metering applications, offering the highest memory and peripheral integration combined with low power consumption techniques suitable for battery driven applications.