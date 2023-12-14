PVA opens new applications lab in Mexico

Spanning a total of 6,824 square feet, the new Applications Lab in Guadalajara is designed to mirror the setups at PVA's headquarters in New York and PVA Europe's Helmond lab in the Netherlands.

With direct support locations in Monterrey, Chihuahua, Queretaro, and three dedicated field service engineers based in Guadalajara, the company is now positioned to meet the growing demand from its customer base in Mexico.

The company has experienced significant growth in the region, prompting the addition of more field service engineers and application support specialists.