PVA opens new applications lab in Mexico
The supplier of automated dispensing and coating equipment has officially opened its latest expansion, a new Applications Lab in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Spanning a total of 6,824 square feet, the new Applications Lab in Guadalajara is designed to mirror the setups at PVA's headquarters in New York and PVA Europe's Helmond lab in the Netherlands.
With direct support locations in Monterrey, Chihuahua, Queretaro, and three dedicated field service engineers based in Guadalajara, the company is now positioned to meet the growing demand from its customer base in Mexico.
The company has experienced significant growth in the region, prompting the addition of more field service engineers and application support specialists.
"Our new Applications Lab in Guadalajara reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions closer to our customers. This facility, equipped with the latest technology, allows us to provide tailored support and services that align with the high standards set by PVA globally,” says Frank Hart, PVA’s Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, in a press release.