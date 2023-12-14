Paxton flexes its muscles with a new manufacturing facility

The new facility is the next step in the security technology developer’s vision for their UK technology park in Brighton, East Sussex. The site, nestled between the universities of Sussex and Brighton, encompasses the company's UK headquarters Paxton House, the Paxton Technology Centre, and the product test facility Brighton EMC.

“We are extremely proud of the Paxton Electronics Centre. It is a world-class manufacturing facility that will support the needs of our customers and planned rapid growth for a decade or more,” says CEO Adam Stroud in a press release.

The British technology manufacturer began its journey in a small factory in Sussex in 1985 when local businessman Tony Brotherton-Ratcliffe invented a single-door keypad reader called the TOUCHLOCK. Since then the company has grown into a business employing 400 people globally and provides security technology to over 64 countries, securing approximately 30,000 buildings annually.

The Paxton Electronics Centre has taken just under a year to transform from a dilapidated warehouse into a manufacturing facility with an emphasis on developing new techniques for sustainable production.