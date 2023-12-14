ZF reaches milestone: three million electric motors produced

The global demand for electric drives for passenger cars and commercial vehicles is increasing rapidly – and so are ZF's production figures.

"Within just 18 months, ZF has doubled electric motor production from just under one and a half million to three million," says Roland Hintringer, Head of the Electric Motors Product Line at ZF, in a press release. "Thanks to highly automated, volume-flexible and modular systems, we are able to serve our global customers as required."

ZF has already announced that it will develop a magnetic-free electric motor for volume production which, in contrast to the magnetic-free concepts available on the market today, is compact and has high power and torque density. The prototype is 35% lighter than current electric drives and reduces CO2 emissions in production and operation by 20%.

ZF already produces electric motors at locations in Asia and Europe; production facilities are currently being installed in North America. The capacities of the electric motor production facilities at the existing production locations are currently being expanded to support its customers.