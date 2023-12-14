All Flex Solutions installs new inner layer factory

The company has three facilities, all based in Minnesota. Headquartered in Northfield, just 45 miles south of Minneapolis, All Flex has two production facilities located just eight miles from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. Together, the company employs over 300 people. The new inner layer factory continues the company's investments in its plants and technology to support customers’ needs for capability, speed and increased yield.

All Flex Solutions has purchased and installed several new pieces of equipment, among them an IPS Chemical Clean and Microetch Line, Teknek Surface Cleaner, Class 10,000 Clean Room, Hakuto Mach 6630NP – automatic cut sheet dry film laminator, IPS Develop Etch Strip Line. This is supported with Orbotech Laser Direct Imagers and Automatic Optical Inspection machines.

The company states in a press release that all the equipment is equipped with thin material support, which is ideal for the thin materials that are typically used in rigid-flex manufacturing. The company says that the investments will dramatically improve its factory throughput and inner layer yields.