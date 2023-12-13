Nokia to acquire Fenix Group

Fenix Group is a privately held company that specialises in tactical 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) communications solutions for the defence communities.

The company provides tactical communications products, including the Banshee product family. The systems are designed to provide high-speed, low-latency data connections to many devices and users simultaneously. Fenix Group is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.

The addition of Fenix’s tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defence customers.