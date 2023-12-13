Nokia to acquire Fenix Group
Finnish telecommunications technology company Nokia is strengthening its wireless offering in the defence segment with the acquisition on North American Fenix Group.
Fenix Group is a privately held company that specialises in tactical 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) communications solutions for the defence communities.
The company provides tactical communications products, including the Banshee product family. The systems are designed to provide high-speed, low-latency data connections to many devices and users simultaneously. Fenix Group is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.
The addition of Fenix’s tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defence customers.
“The acquisition of Fenix Group is an important milestone in our strategy to grow our defense business. We are excited to welcome Fenix to the Nokia family, and we look forward to working together to create a more stable world with high-performance, secure, and reliable communications solutions,” says Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, in a press release.se customers.”