Note updates its financial targets

With its new financial targets Note is targeting sales of at least SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 665 million) by 2027. The company says that this is to be achieved through high organic growth, complemented by carefully selected acquisitions. A part of the new financial targets is to reach an operating margin of 10%, followed by a gradual strengthening of the operating margin.

"The demand for electronic production remains strong in Europe and is expected to grow by approximately 7% per year, primarily driven by regionalization and the increasing use of electronic products in society. We are currently seeing a short-term restraint in the market linked to excessively high inventory levels in certain customer segments. We anticipate that the market will gradually strengthen and expect to continue our strong growth in the future. Therefore, we have chosen to update and clarify our financial targets going forward", says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President in a press release.