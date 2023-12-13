Huawei to start building first European factory next year

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Chinese company is still going ahead with its first plant in Europe even as some European governments has curb the use of the company’s 5G equipment.

The company outlined plans for the factory with an initial investment of EUR 200 million back in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the execution of the plans, according to the source.

The source did not give a timeline for when the factory in Brumath, near Strasbourg, will be up and running. Huawei did not respond to Reuter’s request for comment.

Minggang Zhang, Deputy General Manager of Huawei France, said in an exclusive interview with France Inter News Radio that Huawei's first overseas factory will be completed in the northeastern Alsace area of France, at Brumath in Bas-Rhin.

He said that the factory construction is underway and that the ambition is to produce 1 billion items per year, with 500 jobs at stake in the long term.