Nokia plans to build new US R&D facility for Nokia Bell Labs

The Finnish telecommunications company plans to relocate its campus in Murray Hill, New Jersey to a new research and development facility in the technology hub in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The company says that the new "leading-edge R&D facility" will propel Nokia Bell Labs to adapt and evolve to remain at the forefront of technology.

“Our Murray Hill campus has been home to iconic Nokia Bell Labs innovation for over 80 years. As we look toward the future of Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs in the region, we will take with us all that makes us exceptional – our vision, brainpower, culture of disruptive innovation, and technical prowess – and marry that legacy with a modern research and development facility that is built to our needs. Ultimately, we want a facility that feels right for the next 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs,” says Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, in a press release.

With the relocation, Nokia Bell Labs is gaining increased proximity to an ecosystem of academic centres of excellence, established industry players and new startups. With bespoke laboratory facilities designed to meet the specific needs and focus areas of Nokia Bell Labs researchers, the company is investing significantly in resources in its R&D.

Nokia says that it plans to break ground on the new facility in 2025.