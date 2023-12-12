1,500 German jobs at risk at Bosch

The reasoning behind the job cuts is that the company needs to adapt its workforce to changing demand and technologies in the sector.

The workforce reductions were first reported by industry newspaper Automobilwoche.

In e-mailed comments, a Bosch spokesperson stated that similar to other businesses, Bosch needs to adapt its workforce in response to changes in the industry, structural shifts in the drive sector, and the entry of new technologies, Reuters reports.

"We see a need to adjust up to 1,500 personnel capacities in the areas of development, administration and sales in the Drives division at the Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen sites by the end of 2025."

The company that it was engaging in discussions with the works council regarding specifics and that it was attempting to do this through voluntary redundancy agreements, early retirement, and staff relocations to other departments.

Earlier in July this year, Bosch reached an agreement with employee representatives to prevent redundancies in its mobility segment in Germany, which employs over 80,000 people.