AL Electronic ISO 9001:2000 certified

The Estonian EMS provider AL Electronic has received its ISO 9001:2000 certificate from the certificating authority Metro Sert in Estonia.

AL Electronic, that recently opened its new factory in Tallinn has now received its ISO 9001:2000 certificate from the certificating authority Mtro Sert in Estonia.



"The reason why we are doing this is to be able to penetrate markets with higher quality demands", AL Electronic's new CEO Robert Backman told evertiq.



AL Electronic AS has nearly 90 percent of its customers in Denmark and Sweden and as many of its business colleagues in the industry AL Electronic is doing really well right now.



"As long as the projects includes one or more process steps of manual work on the products we are able to provide really good offers", Robert Backman told evertiq.