Mitsubishi Electric opens new manufacturing plant in India

The INR 2.2 billion (USD 26.4 million) manufacturing facility will manufacture inverters and other FA products, expanding the company’s capabilities to meet the growing demand in India. The Indian market is expanding mainly in industries such as automobiles, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, data centers, and textiles, with further market growth expected in the future.

Mitsubishi Electric’s FA systems business in India began in the mid-1990s, and since acquiring a local manufacturer of factory automation systems in 2012, the company has continued to strengthen its local business structure by establishing a local engineering team, expanding service and support capabilities, and in 2013, starting local manufacturing of products.

The new two-floor, 15,400 square-meter factory is built on 40,000 square meters of land near Pune, Maharashtra, and will help expand Mitsubishi Electric’s production capabilities to meet local demand for its products.