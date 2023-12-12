TT receives FDA registration for Asia manufacturing facility

"We are thrilled to announce the FDA registration of our Dongguan China manufacturing site," commented Michael Leahan, COO at TT Electronics, in a press release. "TT Electronics has been supporting medical and life science innovators for over a decade. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit in delivering manufacturing excellence for our customers and contributing to the development of safe and reliable medical products.

TT Electronics continues to broaden its global manufacturing offering with a number of footprint expansions announced earlier this year. A new facility in Mexico will be operational in 2024 and will also work towards being ISO 13485 registered.