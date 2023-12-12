TT receives FDA registration for Asia manufacturing facility
Electronics manufacturer TT Electronics says that one of its Dongguan, China electronics manufacturing site has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to manufacture Class IIa devices on behalf of global medical OEM customers.
"We are thrilled to announce the FDA registration of our Dongguan China manufacturing site," commented Michael Leahan, COO at TT Electronics, in a press release. "TT Electronics has been supporting medical and life science innovators for over a decade. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit in delivering manufacturing excellence for our customers and contributing to the development of safe and reliable medical products.
TT Electronics continues to broaden its global manufacturing offering with a number of footprint expansions announced earlier this year. A new facility in Mexico will be operational in 2024 and will also work towards being ISO 13485 registered.
“Having multiple FDA registered facilities enables TT to continue supporting our customers’ growth in international markets and reinforce our reputation as a trusted provider of electronic manufacturing solutions for products that help shape the future of healthcare.”