From Silicon Labs to GF – John Hollister joins as CFO

Hollister joins GF from Silicon Labs where he has served as Senior Vice President and CFO for more than 10 years helping to lead the company’s growth in the semiconductor and IoT markets. He has been with Silicon Labs for nearly 20 years and held a variety of key financial management positions. He also served as Vice President of Manufacturing for Silicon Labs’ Asia Operations, based in Singapore for five years and later served as Vice President of Corporate Development, driving the company’s IoT acquisition strategy.

“GF’s continued financial performance is vital to our ability to deliver for our customers and to create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” says Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF, in a press release. “John brings decades of experience, a proven track record as a CFO of a publicly traded company and deep understanding of our industry. He is the ideal leader to take the helm of our talented finance organization, support the acceleration of our financial performance and create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Hollister succeeds David Reeder who announced his intentions to leave GF earlier this year. Both John and David will transition to their new roles in early February 2024.