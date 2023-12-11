Swedish EMS provider ups its conformal coating capabilities

The company's new advanced conformal coating process provides a thin, yet robust layer that shields sensitive electronic components from environmental hazards such as moisture, dust, chemicals, and temperature fluctuations. This protective coating ensures that its customers’ products can perform reliably in even the most challenging conditions.

“Our commitment to quality and excellence drives us to continuously improve our manufacturing processes,” says Stefan Larsson, Head of Production Development, at Inission, in a press release. “The addition of our cutting-edge conformal coating technology represents a significant leap forward in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients across various industries.”

Conformal coating is not just an added layer of security, it’s actually a necessity for PCBAs that are exposed to harsh environments. It helps prevent corrosion and electrical shorts and ensures that the electronic devices we rely on daily are safe and dependable.