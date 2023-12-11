Fire at Elkem Salten

Elkem says that four individuals have been transported to the local health services, but their conditions are not critical. The fire is, as of reporting, still ongoing but under control.

The fire is reported to have started in a building which is housing raw materials, including carbon materials. Some of these are highly flammable.

“Health, safety and the environment are our first priorities. All personnel are now accounted for, and we are following up the four colleagues who have been sent to the local health services for check-ups. In addition, we have halted all production and are doing our utmost to assist the emergency services,” says Ove Sørdahl, plant manager for Elkem Salten in a press release.

Elkem Salten is located in Straumen in the north of Norway. It is one of the world’s largest silicon plants exporting silicon and silica fume products globally. The plant has around 200 employees. With its three furnaces, the plant has an annual production capacity of 128,000 mt, of which silicon capacity is 80,000.

Ove Sørdahl continues to state that it's too soon to be precise on any long-term impacts on production or physical assets and that health, safety and the environment must come first.