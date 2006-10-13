Emerson will show products<br>for the first time at Electronica

Emerson will show its latest Astec and Artesyn power supplies and DC-DC converters for the first time in Europe at Electronica 2006.

Earlier this year Emerson acquired Artesyn Technologies and Electronica 2006 will be the first show where Emerson will show its new products, including the Astec DS series distributed power system, an Artesyn ATCA-compliant dual-input bus converter, and the latest eighth- and quarter-brick intermediate bus converters.



According to Electronicsweekly Emerson said its show highlight will be the Astec iMP series of intelligent power supplies. These are modular AC-DC power supplies can be configured to deliver up to 1500 Watts, and feature I2C monitoring and programming capabilities.