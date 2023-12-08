SEMI launches mission to cultivate new industry leaders
Industry body SEMI has unveiled the SEMI Leadership Accelerator to help semiconductor firms improve the performance of their employees.
SEMI believes the semiconductor industry will need 50,000 new workers by 2030, and that training is the best way to bring high performance staff into the sector.
It says the scheme will offer science-based, ISO-certified programs, personalised leadership coaching and tailored training for individual and team development. The leadership accelerator was developed by SEMI Europe and advisory firm Mercuri Urval.
Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, said: “The semiconductor industry must further develop diverse leaders who can reshape businesses in a complex and fast-changing world of uncertainty. The growing number of job vacancies in Europe’s semiconductor sector risks undercutting its growth potential as companies expand manufacturing capacities. It is essential for leaders in the industry to unlearn outdated approaches and prepare for unforeseen challenges. The SEMI Leadership Accelerator will facilitate this transformative process.”