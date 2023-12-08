Google, ASM and HP join Schneider's Catalyze program

Schneider Electric has confirmed that Google, ASM and HP have joined its Catalyze program, which was first announced in July with a mission to move the semiconductor industry to renewable sources of energy. Google, ASM and HP will now join founder members such as Intel and Applied Materials and will pursue objectives such as:

Combine energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain

Give suppliers the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs)

Increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy

Assist suppliers who have made commitments to reduce their carbon emissions

Educate companies about the importance of developing operational models to use in their supply chain programs

Engage thousands of suppliers to use digital platforms to drive measurable actions in their supply chain decarbonisation