Google, ASM and HP join Schneider's Catalyze program
Three major tech firms have added themselves to the Catalyze program, which is dedicated to decarbonising the semiconductor supply chain.
Schneider Electric has confirmed that Google, ASM and HP have joined its Catalyze program, which was first announced in July with a mission to move the semiconductor industry to renewable sources of energy. Google, ASM and HP will now join founder members such as Intel and Applied Materials and will pursue objectives such as:
- Combine energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain
- Give suppliers the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs)
- Increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy
- Assist suppliers who have made commitments to reduce their carbon emissions
- Educate companies about the importance of developing operational models to use in their supply chain programs
- Engage thousands of suppliers to use digital platforms to drive measurable actions in their supply chain decarbonisation
"Transitioning to carbon-free semiconductor manufacturing is critical to reducing global emissions, and no company can do it alone," said Michael Terrell, Senior Director of Energy and Climate, Google. "We are excited to become a founding sponsor of the Catalyze program and look forward to working with our fellow sponsors and suppliers to expand the use of clean energy across this critical area of Google’s supply chain."