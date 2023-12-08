© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com
OSI Systems secures $5 million order
OSI Systems' says that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders totalling approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic assemblies to an unnamed technology OEM.
The company states in a press release that plans to use its operations in the United Kingdom to fulfil these orders.
“We are pleased with this award and look forward to continue supporting this OEM,” says OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, in a press release.