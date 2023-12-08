The tech firm says the idea is to support open innovation, create opportunities and "shape the evolution of AI in ways that better reflect the needs and the complexity of our societies".

To do this, the AI Alliance plans to start projects that meet the following objectives:

Develop benchmarks and evaluation standards and tools for the responsible use of AI systems at scale

Advance an open ecosystem with diverse, multilingual modalities that can address challenges in climate and education

Foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem

Support global AI skills and exploratory research

Develop educational content and resources

Launch initiatives that encourage open development of AI in safe and beneficial ways

Host events to explore AI use cases

The AI Alliance will form member-driven working groups to address the issues listed above. It also plans to partner with existing initiatives from governments, non-profit and civil society organisations who are doing work in the AI space.