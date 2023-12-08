IBM forms body to "accelerate responsible innovation in AI"
IBM has unveiled the AI Alliance – a new body comprising 50 organisations from industry, startup, academia, research and government. Members include AMD, Dell, Intel, Meta and Oracle.
The tech firm says the idea is to support open innovation, create opportunities and "shape the evolution of AI in ways that better reflect the needs and the complexity of our societies".
To do this, the AI Alliance plans to start projects that meet the following objectives:
- Develop benchmarks and evaluation standards and tools for the responsible use of AI systems at scale
- Advance an open ecosystem with diverse, multilingual modalities that can address challenges in climate and education
- Foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem
- Support global AI skills and exploratory research
- Develop educational content and resources
- Launch initiatives that encourage open development of AI in safe and beneficial ways
- Host events to explore AI use cases
The AI Alliance will form member-driven working groups to address the issues listed above. It also plans to partner with existing initiatives from governments, non-profit and civil society organisations who are doing work in the AI space.
Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, said: "The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics and business leaders. This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organisations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigour."