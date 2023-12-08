TDK to make iPhone battery cells in India

The news was announced earlier this week by India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the social media platform X. He confirmed that TDK will create several thousand new jobs with this investment.

The move represents the latest attempt by Apple to diversify its supply chain away from China and Taiwan. It began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 via Wistron (which was recently bought by Tata), while Apple partner Foxconn already runs multiple projects inside India, including a USD 600 million project in Karnataka state and a USD 500 million factory in Telangana state.