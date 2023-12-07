RTX targets the healthcare sector with new collaboration
Danish technology company RTX has signed an agreement with an unnamed global Healthcare company regarding a collaboration to bring a new generation of Wireless Continuous Patient Monitoring infrastructure for the Hospital Healthcare sector to market.
RTX states in a press release that the partnership is expected to result in new product announcements in the second half of 2024.
Healthcare is a segment where RTX sees strong growth potential. Patients and providers in hospitals, elderly care centres, and other areas of healthcare benefit from mobility. The company says that the agreement includes terms on intellectual property and sales/distribution channels and will not affect RTX's outlook for 2023/24. However, it is according to RTX an important milestone towards realising the company's long-term goal of reaching a revenue of more than DKK 1 billion and EBITDA margin above 16% in 2025/26.
"This collaboration agreement marks a significant step towards growth in our Healthcare segment. Through this strategic partnership, we will accelerate the introduction of new infrastructure products and expect our revenue in the Healthcare segment to grow by 100-200% by 2025/26,” says Peter Røpke, CEO, RTX in the press release.