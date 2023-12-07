RTX targets the healthcare sector with new collaboration

RTX states in a press release that the partnership is expected to result in new product announcements in the second half of 2024.

Healthcare is a segment where RTX sees strong growth potential. Patients and providers in hospitals, elderly care centres, and other areas of healthcare benefit from mobility. The company says that the agreement includes terms on intellectual property and sales/distribution channels and will not affect RTX's outlook for 2023/24. However, it is according to RTX an important milestone towards realising the company's long-term goal of reaching a revenue of more than DKK 1 billion and EBITDA margin above 16% in 2025/26.