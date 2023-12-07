AT&T and Ericsson to accelerate Open RAN in the US

Ericsson will deploy a wide range of Ericsson 5G Open Radio Access Networks products and solutions to support AT&T’s nationwide Open RAN ambitions in the U.S.

Ericsson says in a press release that it will build a 5G network platform for AT&T, utilising cloud-native technologies built on O-RAN standardised interfaces. Through time AT&T and Ericsson will transform this into a cloud-native open network.

Ericsson will utilise its recently expanded 5G Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas, for the production of related infrastructure for the deal. The factory’s products are labelled Made in the USA as Ericsson’s facility complies with the Build America, Buy America infrastructure laws Act.

AT&T says in its own press release that its Open RAN plan is for 70% of its wireless network traffic to flow across open-capable platforms by late 2026. The company expects to have fully integrated open RAN sites operating in coordination with Ericsson and Fujitsu, starting in 2024. This move away from closed proprietary interfaces will enable rapid scaling and management of mixed supplier hardware at each cell site. Starting in 2025, the company will scale this Open RAN environment throughout its wireless network in coordination with multiple suppliers such as Corning Incorporated, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Fujitsu, and Intel.