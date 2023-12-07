Northrop Grumman ink MoU with Rohde & Schwarz

The MOU addresses current and future challenges to connect European and U.S. assets in the dimensions of air, ground and sea.

The agreement set out to establish a framework that enables the parties to strengthen technology development for more resilient, trusted secure multifunction capabilities to connect platforms across air, space, land and sea, including connectivity for air-to-air and air-to-ground communications. Additionally, the companies says that they will collaborate on new opportunities that complement each party’s strengths, delivering solutions in support of Germany’s National Security Strategy, NATO goals and European Union defence objectives.

“Working together with German industry underscores the importance of rapidly developing solutions that European forces need today. This collaborative framework brings together decades of experience needed to protect our allied defence forces against today’s multi-layered threats,” says Adil Karim, vice president, strategy and mission solutions, Northrop Grumman in a press release.