ZKW expands its site in Mexico

ZKW says that it is accelerating its international growth and investing disproportionately in the Silao location as the site is important for the American vehicle market. On November 29, ZKW Group officially commissioned the third expansion phase of the Mexican plant with an additional 15,700 square meters.

At the same time, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the next expansion phase, which will create a total of around 7,000 square meters of additional production space and 1,100 new jobs by 2025.

“With the expansion, we are increasing production capacities and creating around 2,000 new jobs to manufacture innovative lighting systems for customers in the strategically important NAFTA economic region,” says Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of ZKW Group GmbH in a press release.

ZKW is investing more than 100 million euros in Silao with the third plant expansion.

ZKW has been producing headlights for premium car manufacturers such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan Infiniti, Volkswagen and Volvo in Silao since 2016. The company currently employs 1,658 people in Mexico.