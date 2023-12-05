Howard Goff named as President of NCAB North America

The Swedish headquartered PCB supplier has been present in the US since 2012 and over the years the company has grown through a series of acquisitions and is today a significant player in the region.

"Our market share is still considerably lower than in the Nordic and Europe segments and thus continued strong growth in the Americas is a priority for the group," the company writes in a press release."We are therefore happy to announce that we are strengthening our team in North America. With Howard’s transition we will inject long term experience from the NCAB model and will leverage his network within NCAB to accelerate growth in the US."

Howard Goff will succeed Robert Balson, who is currently President of NCAB North America, as he has decided to explore opportunities outside NCAB.