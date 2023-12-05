NAND Flash industry revenue grows 2.9% in 3Q23

Initially, the market was clouded by uncertainty regarding end-user demand and fears of a subdued peak season, prompting buyers to adopt a conservative approach with low inventory and slow procurement. However, as market leaders like Samsung implemented substantial production cuts, buyers’ attitudes shifted toward a more aggressive procurement strategy in anticipation of a market supply decrease. This led to a stabilisation and even an uptick in NAND Flash contract prices by quarter-end, driving a 3% QoQ increase in bit shipments and culminating in a total revenue of USD 9.229 billion, marking an approximate 2.9% increase.

The story unfolds with Kioxia and Micron – the only two to witness a dip in revenue rankings this quarter – while Samsung maintained its robust performance. Despite sluggish demand in the server sector, Samsung’s fortunes rebounded thanks to a boost in consumer electronics, especially with high-capacity products in PCs and smartphones. Samsung emerged from a trough in Q3, with strategic inventory replenishments fueling further strategic stocking, and a shift in operational focus toward maximizing profit. This led to a minor 1–3% decrease in shipped bits, but a 1–3% increase in ASP, stabilising Q3 NAND Flash revenue at USD 2.9 billion.

Kioxia saw a 3% increase in Q3 ASP, boosted by rebounding wafer contract prices and early strategic stockpiling by laptop clients. However, a delay in orders from American smartphone brands led to a 10–15% decrease in shipped bits, causing a dip in NAND Flash revenue to USD 1.34 billion, marking an 8.6% decline in QoQ.

Micron was characterised by steady orders from PC and mobile sectors and inventory restocking by some enterprise SSD clients. Despite maintaining bit shipments from Q2, a 15% drop in ASP led to a slight slip in revenue to USD 1.15 billion, a 5.2% decrease in QoQ. Yet, Q4 forecasts a more vibrant scenario, with a comprehensive rebound in contract prices and a surge in order growth driven by price hikes, setting Micron up for over 20% revenue growth QoQ.

Other industry giants like SK Group (SK hynix & Solidigm) and WDC rode the wave of renewed demand in consumer electronics. SK Group, buoyed by renewed demand for high-capacity products in the PC and smartphone arenas, maintained a steady increase in bit shipments, catapulting Q3 NAND Flash revenue to USD 1.86 billion–an 11.9% uptick. WDC’s narrative echoed this success, with Q3 PC demand outstripping forecasts and resilient demand in mobile and gaming categories underscoring an effective price-driven increase in bit shipments, thus boosting the NAND Flash division’s revenue to USD 1.556 billion, a significant 13% climb in QoQ.

Company Revenue Market share 3Q23 QoQ (%) 3Q23 2Q23 Samsung 2,900.0 0.0% 31.4% 32.3% SK Group

(SK hynix + Solidigm) 1,864.0 11.9% 20.2% 18.6% WDC 1,556.0 13.0% 16.9% 15.3% Kioxia 1,336.0 -8.6% 14.5% 16.3% Micron 1,150.0 -5.2% 12.5% 13.5% Others 423.1 19.3% 4.6% 4.0% Total 9,229.1 2.9% 100% 100% 3Q23 revenue ranking for NAND flash manufacturers (USD million)

