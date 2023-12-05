Sources close to the situation told Reuters on Monday that Foxconn, which operates an iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu, has yet to determine whether to resume production on Tuesday (today).

As Cyclone Michaung made its way down the coast to the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains pummelled the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. According to reports the floodwater even swept away cars and shut down the city's airport.

As Apple aims to shift some production away from China, Foxconn has aggressively been expanding its operations in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in the country's south.

Pegatron has not officially commented on the situation in India as of reporting. Apple declined to comment upon Reuters request.