Inission team up with Dynamic Precision

"Since the launch, Inission Innovate has developed positively. Nowadays we are located in both Västerås and Malmö and the plan is to offer development services at all Inission factories. To further improve our offer, we have entered a collaboration with Dynamic Precision regarding their component database. The collaboration will bring customer benefits for both new and existing customers," says Inission Innovates CEO Marcus Karlsson in a press release

With access to the component database, Inission Innovate’s customers are poised to get better control over their electronic products and the lead times for development projects are expected to become shorter. The risks in the product life cycle are also said to be minimised, which creates room to focus on operations to a greater extent.

"Dynamic Precision looks forward with great joy to a close collaboration with the Nordics’ most offensive EMS company, which Inission appears to be. Together, we can offer an even wider range of services in a market that constantly demands more from us as service providers in the electronics industry," says Dynamic Precision’s Co-owner and Sales Manager Anders G Johansen.

The database contains more than 120,000 components and is continuously updated and quality assured. Through the search system, users can easily find the components that are best suited for the electronic design.