Plexus moves closer to Industry 4.0 with Arch Systems

The integration will enable Plexus to capture analytics at various levels – from individual machines to the global scale. Plexus chose Arch Systems for its pre-built operational intelligence platform and library of insights.

“The integration of ArchFX expands our Industry 4.0 capabilities via its advanced IoT connectivity, allowing us to stream real-time machine data globally to a cloud-based big data platform. As a single repository for our machine data, ArchFX will provide comprehensive manufacturing insights and analytics across our global footprint. This capability is fundamental to Plexus executing its strategy through improving quality and productivity, and it paves the way for leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence as we help create the products that build a better world,” says Ronnie Darroch, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Plexus, in a press release.

Additionally, Plexus will use Arch’s GLO product to unify global and local operations. This is something that will facilitate cohesive decision-making on Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), utilisation, and quality across the company's operations – ultimately driving efficiency and consistency.

The partnership, spanning three years and covering key geographies in the AMER, APAC and EMEA regions across seven countries, aims to drive operational efficiencies and elevate Plexus’ Industry 4.0 capabilities through advanced analytics and machine learning.

Plans are also in place to expand ArchFX’s scope to automation and robotic connectivity in back-end assembly operations, ensuring end-to-end visibility and performance tracking.