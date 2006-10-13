Foxconn, Quanta merger in final stage

The deal between Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn and Quanta Computer is nearing completion. Sources said both sides are currently finalising the merger deal and that Foxconn most likely will aqcuire Quanta.

Foxconn will most likely acquire Quanta and the only thing that could collapse the deal is if Quanta refuses Foxconn's stock price and wants to inflate it to heavens high. Foxconn is doing this merger as a tactical move to stop the growth of ASUSTeK's OEM and ODM business.