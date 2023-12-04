Jobs lost as UK PCB manufacturer collapses

Nearly 40 jobs are disappearing as the business, which was established back in 1987 has been operating out of a 22,300-square-foot site in Washington, UK is closing down.

The firm's downfall is said to have been caused by a drop in orders during difficult business conditions, according to a report from Business Live. FRP Advisory was appointed administrators, but they were unable to find a buyer for the company.

Due to a lack of interested parties, FRP ultimately had to halt operations and lay off all 39 of its employees. The administrators are currently organising an asset sale.