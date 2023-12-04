Canadian company acquires Emily and Pons projects from NEVS

“It’s fantastic that we have found a buyer who sees the value in the legacy of the iconic cars that have been built and developed in Trollhättan over the years”, says NEVS CEO Nina Selander in a press release.

Emily GT made headlines in the automotive world when it was shown earlier this year. The car, developed by NEV’s engineers, was hailed by test drivers for design and technical features. However, with the fate of NEVS the future of the project was hanging by a thread. The PONS project is an autonomous city mobility service system.

Following extensive negotiations, the transition of ownership to EV Electra marks a new chapter for both projects, securing their future in Trollhättan. EV Electra is establishing a new subsidiary in Sweden to underline their dedication to developing and manufacturing the projects locally.

“We will have cars coming out of Trollhättan again. We did this acquisition fully aware that we will need to back it all the way through development to mass production,” says EV Electra CEO and founder Jihad Mohammad. “I am firm believer in in-house production and strong balance sheets. I also believe Trollhättan has the personnel that can make our visions come true.”

The company states in the press release that further details regarding the development, production timelines, and the initiation of hiring processes will be disclosed at a later stage. Emily GT will retain its model name as the EV Electra Emily GT.